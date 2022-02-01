Advertisement

Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioids

The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution...
The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisoruceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.(Source: Gray News)
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(AP) - Native American tribes in the U.S. have reached settlements over the toll of opioids totaling $590 million with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the country’s three largest drug distribution companies, according to a court filing made Tuesday.

The filing in Cleveland lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisoruceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

All federally recognized tribes will be able to participate in the settlements, even if they did not sue over opioids. Many tribes have been hit hard by the addiction and overdose crisis across the U.S.

The same companies are nearing the final stages of approval of settlements worth $26 billion with state and local governments across the U.S.

