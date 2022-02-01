Advertisement

MLB lockout talks to resume Tuesday as spring training nears

FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch...
FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch by right fielder Mitch Haniger of a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi that was originally called an out during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 18, 2021, in Seattle. The call was overturned. The Mariners won 5-1. The clock ticked down toward the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday night, Dec. 1, 2021, and what was likely to be a management lockout ending the sport’s labor peace at over 26 1/2 years. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball labor negotiations are set to resume Tuesday, just over two weeks before the scheduled start of a spring training that’s threatened by a lockout.

The sport’s ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2 after the expiration of a five-year labor contract. The sides did not meet again on the central economic issues until Jan. 24, when players withdrew their proposal for more liberalized free agency. Management responded the following day by withdrawing its proposal for more limited salary arbitration. Tuesday’s session will be the first on the central issues since then and the sides are apart on many economic proposals.

