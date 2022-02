MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man drove his vehicle into the front of Local, Monday night.

Local is a restaurant on 3851 Evans to Locks Road near the neighborhood Walmart.

Deputies tell us this accident was due to a “medical issue” with the driver.

They have cleaned up the scene. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.