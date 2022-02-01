Lawsuit filed against the owners of Azalea Park Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For months, we’ve followed code violations at the Azalea Park Apartments, finding more than 200 violations in the past three years.

Here’s an update to an I-TEAM investigation. There’s a lawsuit on the table against the complex’s owners.

“The mold situation, the wiring, the bathtubs, no sockets, the alarms are not working,” said Garian Henry, lived at Azalea Park Apartments.

Henry and her kids were one of many who experienced issues with the apartment complex. After only nine days, she was forced out.

“My apartment was in so bad of order that code enforcement condemned my whole apartment. I had no choice but to get out,” said Henry.

In a complaint that was filed in October, new ownership was on the way the month before. SMJ Investments was working to buy, with an agreement that Azalea Sureste, the current owner, would make major repairs to worn-down buildings that had complaints.

The current owners are expected to meet with commissioners next Tuesday with updates on the progress of all of the renovations.

They agreed, but Azalea did not make the appropriate repairs.

“I’ve been out there. it’s not getting any better,”

In a response to the complaint filed on Jan. 26. Azalea says they’ve cured many of the code infractions and that they’ve continued to work with the city government and their tenants.

“The place is getting better but it’s not up to par. Those two words don’t go in the same sentence. It’s either not getting good or not getting worse,” said Henry.

Azalea says they’re continuing to make those repairs, spending more than $400,000.

“It means nothing to me. The only time it means something to me is when I see renovators, construction, and I see people going in and doing an entire 360 overhaul on Azalea Park Apartments. That’s when it will mean something to me,” she said.

