Kemp announces millions in grants to expand CSRA rural broadband

ATLANTA - Several counties and other entities in the CSRA are set to get funding to improve broadband internet access, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.

Kemp announced that almost $408 million in preliminary awards will be provided to provide faster and more reliable broadband.

“I am very proud that Georgia is once again leading the nation in developing collaborative, innovative and fiscally conservative ways to leverage government funding to positively impact and serve as many Georgians as possible,” Kemp said.

Kemp said the announcement is the first phase of the grant rollout.

Among the CSRA recipients are:

Altamaha EMC, Emanuel County: $5.97 million to serve 2,171 customers

Jenkins County: $11.9 million to serve 1,875 customers

McDuffie County: $3.8 million to serve 2,405 customers

Washington EMC, Sandersville: $13.23 million to serve 6,500 customers

