Injury crash causes traffic snags on Wheeler Road near eastbound I-20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle accident with injuries caused traffic tie-ups Tuesday morning on Wheeler Road.

The crash was reported at 9:12 a.m. on Wheeler Road near eastbound Interstate 20.

Two lanes Wheeler was blocked for much of the time emergency crews were responding.

By 10:05 a.m., the cars were being towed away, and one lane of Wheeler was open by 10:10.

An ambulance appeared to be at the scene of the crash, which the Augusta Fire Department reported as involving an injury.

