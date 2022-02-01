Advertisement

Injury crash causes traffic snags on Wheeler Road near eastbound I-20

Injuries were reported in this crash Feb. 1, 2022, on Wheeler Road near eastbound Interstate 20.
Injuries were reported in this crash Feb. 1, 2022, on Wheeler Road near eastbound Interstate 20.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle accident with injuries caused traffic tie-ups Tuesday morning on Wheeler Road.

The crash was reported at 9:12 a.m. on Wheeler Road near eastbound Interstate 20.

Two lanes Wheeler was blocked for much of the time emergency crews were responding.

By 10:05 a.m., the cars were being towed away, and one lane of Wheeler was open by 10:10.

An ambulance appeared to be at the scene of the crash, which the Augusta Fire Department reported as involving an injury.

