Have you seen these suspects in Augusta aggravated assaults?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are reaching out to the public for help finding suspect in separate aggravated assaults.

Francisco Govia

Around 12:02 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to an abandoned residence on the 700 block of Moore Avenue to investigate a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have secured warrants for aggravated assault for suspect Francisco Govia.

Anyone with information about either suspect is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Javen Ward

Jayven Ward, 17, is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred Monday in the 800 block of Spruce Street, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo of him.

He’s known to frequent the Spruce Street area as well as Waynesboro and is considered armed and dangerous.

