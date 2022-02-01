Grovetown alum will play in the 2022 Super Bowl

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Los Angeles Convention Center is all decked out and ready to host the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks. The LA Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This year, we’re expecting to see some familiar faces from regional college teams. Former Grovetown star D’ante Smith is a rookie for the Bengals.

Smith started playing football at The YMCA when he was four years old. When he got to Grovetown High School as a freshman, he caught the eye of his coaches. Not just because of his size, but because of his work ethic.

“He rolled in and told us he wanted to play football and asked what he needed to do to get better,” said Rodney Holder, former Grovetown High School football coach.

Smith took up wrestling during the winter to help work on his body control and other skills for football season. By the time junior year rolled around, Holder says he started to see this kid was special.

“They invited him to the Elite Classic All-Star game up in Atlanta, and he went up there and just mauled people,” he said.

His combination of size, skill, and hustle got him to ECU where he would go on to become the first Columbia County player ever selected in the NFL draft.

“That was one of the best days of my life. To see him reach that milestone was great,” said Samantha, Smith’s mom.

Samantha says she didn’t know much about the draft process, so she did her research.

“So many told him that he couldn’t make it. So many said that this wasn’t gonna happen, and he didn’t believe the naysayers. I’ve always told him to believe in yourself, and if you put your mind to it, you can do anything,” she said.

She says D’ante has always been fueled by people telling him he can’t do something, which makes him the perfect fit for a Bengals team that nearly no one had making it this far.

Holder said: “I enjoy watching sports, but it’s made it even more fun because who around here is a Bengals fan? I had a kid in my class a few years ago I would pick on because he would wear Bengals stuff, and now I’m wearing orange.”

