Georgia Power confirms plans to move away from coal plants

Georgia Power
Georgia Power(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Georgia Power Co. could shut down all but one of its coal-fired power plants by 2029 under a new plan filed with the state Public Service Commission.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. filed its integrated resource plan on Monday.

The document is required every three years and tells regulators how Georgia Power plans to meet future electricity demand.

MORE | Augusta National, others to host job fairs this week

The document says Georgia Power would close down all of its coal plants by the end of 2028 except for two mammoth units at Plant Bowen in Cartersville.

Most of those moves had already been announced in filings Southern Co. made last year.

Presumably the move would be aided by completion of Units 3 and 4 of the company’s Plant Vogtle nuclear generating facility near Waynesboro. Units 1 and 2 have ben in operation for decades, while Units 3 and 4 have been under construction in recent years and are nearing completion.

The company says its filing outlines the company’s plans to:

  • “Thoughtfully transition” its fleet to more economical, cleaner resources.
  • Invest in its transmission system “to make it smarter and even more reliable and resilient.”
  • Double its renewable and solar capacity.
  • Focus on energy storage solutions.
  • Offer innovative energy efficiency programs for customers.

“At Georgia Power, we know that to continue to meet the changing needs of our customers we must prepare now to build the electric system and energy infrastructure of the future,” said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power.

