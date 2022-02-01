Advertisement

Georgia hires assistant McClendon away from Cristobal, Miami

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has hired assistant coach Bryan McClendon to return to his alma mater less than a month after he took a job with Miami.

McClendon had been on new Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal’s staff at Oregon, and he followed Cristobal to Miami, taking a job early this month as receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator. But on Monday, the national champion Bulldogs announced McClendon is joining coach Kirby Smart’s staff as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Those are the same titles he had the past two seasons at Oregon.

McClendon is a former wide receiver at Georgia who worked on former coach Mark Richt’s staff from 2009-15.

