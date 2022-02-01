Ga. prosecutor’s plea for FBI protection perplexes ex-agents

ATLANTA (CBS46) - Fulton County DA Fani Willis sent a letter to the Atlanta FBI office asking for added security.

It comes as her office investigates former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

CBS46 spoke with two former FBI agents with decades of experience and both former prosecutors who were perplexed by the letter.

“I don’t know what the letter is intended to do,” said Clinton L. Rand, a former FBI agent, prosecutor, and a professor of criminal justice.

“I think it’s an unusual request particularly because it’s not the function of the FBI. The FBI investigates allegations of violations of federal criminal law and they are not a security agency,” said Paul J. Wiegartner, Jr., a former FBI agent and New Jersey prosecutor.

In the letter DA Willis outlines her fears of security risks to the Fulton County Court, government house and surrounding areas.

She mentions in the letter Trump’s rally in Texas over the weekend calling for a possible protest here.

“lf these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt,” said President Trump at the rally in Conroe Texas.

And the terms used to describe prosecutors looking into his affairs.

“It really is prosecutorial misconduct at the highest level,” President Trump said.

The rhetoric used the reason the FBI should conduct a risk assessment of the courthouse and provide protective resources to include intelligence and federal agents.

The two former agents CBS46 spoke to questioned the process Willis used to ask the FBI for help.

“If you’re trying to give the FBI a heads up like hey this is what we have going on here right now it’s kind of sensitive can you guys keep your ears out, that can be done a lot less formally than a letter with all the copy counts to the Mayor and everyone else that was included on letter,” Wiegartner said.

The former agents said the FBI is always conducting intelligence and will contact any department if there is a threat.

“Absence any specific credible threat which as far as I know there hasn’t been any, the letter strikes of politics,” Wiegartner said.

CBS46 contacted DA Willis’s office who said she would not be commenting on the letter at all for now.

In an email from the FBI’s Atlanta office it said;

The FBI supports our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve . Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity. As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners. If you have any tips on potential threats please visit tips.fbi.gov or call FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000.

Jenna Sellitto FBI Atlanta Public Affairs

