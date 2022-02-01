Advertisement

Ga. judge hears arguments in challenge to campaign funds law

Georgia voting stickers
Georgia voting stickers(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue and Gov. Brian Kemp sparred in court over a new state law.

The law allows certain top elected officials to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits, even when the Legislature is in session.

A lawyer for Perdue argued that the law gives Kemp a significant and unfair fundraising and spending advantage in the Republican primary.

A lawyer for the governor countered that it levels the playing field because the governor would otherwise be unable to raise money during a critical period leading up to the primary.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Multi-vehicle crash on Wrightsboro Road.
Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident on Wrightsboro Road
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans...
Four shot, one dead at bar on Deans Bridge Road
Driver crashes in Local.
Medical issue blamed as man drives car into Martinez restaurant
Shooting
19-year-old shot dead in the middle of Augusta roadway

Latest News

Jon Decker was live from the White House.
Russia-Ukraine conflict with Jon Decker
State lawmakers looking at prices for new voting machines in Georgia
Judge to decide whether report on voting machines can be public
South Carolina Statehouse
S.C. legislative roundup: Medical pot debate continues
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol roundup: Senators file bills to ban critical race theory