Ga, begins work replacing I-16 bridge ruined by truck

Treutlen County crash
Treutlen County crash(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOPERTON, Ga. (AP) — Work is set to begin to replace a southeast Georgia interstate bridge that was demolished after a truck hit it in July.

Crews on Monday planned to start setting out concrete barriers and warning signs as part of a six-month project to rebuild the bridge that carries Georgia 86 over Interstate 16 near Soperton.

The state awarded just under $3.6 million to Georgia Bridge and Concrete last year for the work.

The new bridge will be made with concrete beams, not steel beams.

The state will also pay to repave a 4-mile stretch of U.S. 221 that was damaged when traffic was detoured over that roadway.

The bridge was demolished in less than 48 hours after the crash knocked the overpass from its support beams.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

