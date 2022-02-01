Falcons add former Bears assistant Michael Pitre as RB coach

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have hired former Chicago Bears assistant Michael Pitre as running backs coach.

Pitre coached the Bears’ running backs in 2021. He replaces Desmond Kitchings, who left the Falcons with one game remaining in Atlanta’s 7-10 season to become Virginia’s offensive coordinator. Falcons coach Arthur Smith used a committee approach to coach the running backs for the final game of the season. Pitre will be asked to help bring improvement to an Atlanta running game that ranked next-to-last in the NFL with 85.4 yards per game.

In one season with Pitre, the Bears ranked 14th in the league.

