Advertisement

Falcons add former Bears assistant Michael Pitre as RB coach

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons((Source: Atlanta Falcons Twitter))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have hired former Chicago Bears assistant Michael Pitre as running backs coach.

Pitre coached the Bears’ running backs in 2021. He replaces Desmond Kitchings, who left the Falcons with one game remaining in Atlanta’s 7-10 season to become Virginia’s offensive coordinator. Falcons coach Arthur Smith used a committee approach to coach the running backs for the final game of the season. Pitre will be asked to help bring improvement to an Atlanta running game that ranked next-to-last in the NFL with 85.4 yards per game.

In one season with Pitre, the Bears ranked 14th in the league.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans...
Four shot, one dead at bar on Deans Bridge Road
d
Accident on I-520 near Gordon Highway exit
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Augusta National to host job fairs for 2022 Masters Tournament
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Person identified, found dead outside Waynesboro restaurant
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Latest News

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, battles past Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf...
Raptors end Hawks’ 7-game win streak behind Trent, Siakam
FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch...
MLB lockout talks to resume Tuesday as spring training nears
The daughter of a pitcher portrayed in the new movie about famed baseball player Jackie...
Vandalized plaque honoring Jackie Robinson to be displayed
Bryan McClendon
Georgia hires assistant McClendon away from Cristobal, Miami