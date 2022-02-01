Education roundup: Middle schoolers earn partial scholarships

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at the University of South Carolina Aiken and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions held the 19th annual Future City Regional Competition for sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade students virtually on Jan.

McCracken Middle School in Spartanburg took first place, accomplishing the mission to design and build a model city with a waste-free future.

McCracken advances to the Future City International Finals in Washington, D.C., in February. The top team at that event receives $7,500 for its school’s science, technology, engineering, and math program, plus a trip to Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.

Merriwether Middle School took second place in the regional competition, and the Dreams Imagination & Gift Development Program of Williston placed third.

Teams were asked to design a futuristic city using the three principles of a circular economy: designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural systems.

USC Aiken student leaders spend day with state lawmakers

AIKEN, S.C. - An organization of student leaders at the University of South Carolina Aiken called the Chancellor Ambassadors recently had an opportunity to spend the day with state lawmakers as part of Carolina Day at the Statehouse.

Each January, representatives from each school within the University of South Carolina System come together in Columbia to advocate for university budget requests to the state.

The students, accompanied by Dr. Daniel Heimmermann, chancellor, presented to senators Tom Young and Shane Massey and representatives Bart Blackwell, Bill Clyburn, Bill Hixon, Melissa Oremus, and Bill Taylor and asked for recurring funds to go toward tuition mitigation and cyber and online programs.

They asked for capital non-recurring funds to go toward Gregg-Graniteville Library renovations, virtual reality and media lab uplifts, a new HVAC system for the Etherredge Center, and additional deferred maintenance.

Students bolstered their requests by citing evidence of USC Aiken’s positive impact on the local community and state.

Horse Creek Academy offering free Master Classes

AIKEN, S.C. - In embarking on a journey of post-COVID education, Horse Creek Academy, a public charter school in Aiken, will be offering free Master Classes to the CSRA starting on weekends in February and running throughout the spring.

Any interested community members are invited to attend free of cost: parents, grandparents, teachers, administrators and any other invested individual! Topics include sessions ranging from helping beginning readers tackle big words, to healthy mind/body practices, and everything in between.

To check out Master Class Sessions or to sign up, visit https://www.hcacs.net/resources/hca-master-class/

Aiken district celebrates latest Golden Apple winners

AIKEN, S.C. - Four Aiken County Public School District educators received a “golden” surprise Friday morning.

Social studies teacher Travis Spears of North Augusta High School; special education teacher Rachel Ayers of North Augusta Elementary School; fourth-grade teacher Katherine Carli of Byrd Elementary School; and social studies teacher Aaron Edwards of South Aiken High School were each presented with a prestigious Golden Apple Award for teaching excellence.

The Golden Apple Award is presented to a select number of CSRA educators each school year by WJBF News Channel 6 and sponsors Great Deals on Furniture and Kroger.

Among over 50 nominations received for teacher Aaron Edwards were the following messages: “Mr. Edwards is passionate about his job, he cares about individual students, and he makes us happy. Mr. Edwards is a great teacher who cares about his students. Mr. Edwards makes the class fun and he interacts with everyone.”

Augusta Tech gets new dean of School for Public and Professional Services

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta Technical College is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Kellie McElroy Hooper as the new dean of the School for Public and Professional Services.

This position will report to the Office of the Provost.

Dr. Kellie McElroy Hooper (WRDW)

McElroy Hooper received her doctorate from the University of Georgia, Institute of Higher Education in Athens.

She received her Master’s Degree in public affairs from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota.

She also has a Master of Liberal Studies in interdisciplinary technology from Eastern Michigan University; Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and sociology from Western Michigan University.

FINANCIAL AID: Emory University has announced that it will increase its financial aid for students from low-income households and eliminate its need-based loan program. The university said in a statement Monday that the push to help more students graduate debt-free will begin next school year. It says it plans to give out $8 million more in grants and scholarships as part of the Emory Advantage program. This brings its total need-based aid program to $151 million annually. Emory says it estimates this increased aid will double the amount of students whose need-based loans are replaced by grants, bring the total to about 3,300 students.

SPACE SECTOR: A University of South Carolina Aiken alumnus is one of 30 students recently chosen for the highly selective Matthew Isakowitz Fellowship Program which connects exceptional undergraduate and graduate students with internships, mentors, and an extensive network in the commercial spaceflight sector. Daniel Nwachukwu, a 2021 graduate of the USC Aiken industrial engineering program, is a first-year graduate student at Georgia Tech, where he is studying aerospace engineering.

