DHEC urges South Carolina schools to use Test to Stay program to lower quarantine numbers

By William Rioux
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new guidelines out for South Carolina schools to help keep more kids in the classroom and out of quarantine.

It’s called the “Test to Stay” program.

Adjusting and rolling with the punches is how local school districts have made it this far.

“You make small adjustments even with each of the variants or the surges we have,” said Mike Rosier, Aiken County Public School District.

Adjusting as more students end up in quarantine because of positive COVID exposure.

“We’ve had certainly some difficulty with that as COVID positive numbers have increased,” he said

DHEC is encouraging the Test to Stay program, and Aiken County says they’re looking into it for students.

“We’ll just have to take a look at it and see if the implementation of test to stay is feasible for our school district,” said Rosier.

The hope is to keep more students in class and eliminate the need for exposed students to automatically quarantine. It allows exposed students to stay in class if their test is negative between day five through seven and are not experiencing symptoms.

“There are certain requirements for documentations, so documentation, communication, information,” he said.

A second test is given 24 hours after the first. The only issue is Aiken County is already dealing with staffing problems and would have to find a way to staff the program.

DHEC says they’ve ordered more than 1.6 million rapid at-home tests, and 300,000 of them will get to schools by the end of this week. Aiken County tells us they expect to learn specifics when they get more information from DHEC on Feb. 3.

“If we don’t have the folks to accurately be able to implement it, it’s not really feasible for us,” he said.

