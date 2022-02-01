Deputies find car linked to fatal shooting of 19-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Tuesday they’d found a vehicle thought to have been associated with the case of a man found shot dead Friday morning in Augusta.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to the 4200 block of Stone Road to investigate a report of a dead person in the roadway.

RICHMOND COUNTY CRIME WAVE:

Once there, deputies found a male who appeared to have been shot at least once.

He was identified as Johndrick Oliphant, 19, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:05 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.

The pictured vehicle below is similar to the vehicle that was used in reference to Oliphant’s murder. The vehicle is described as possibly being a blue 2016 to 2019 Nissan Sentra.

Authorities announced Tuesday that the vehicle had been found but offered no further information.

Oliphant’s death is among a string of local violent crimes in recent days.

There was also a shooting early Sunday at Club 706, 2632 Deans Bridge Road, that injured three people and left one dead.

The year had a violent start, with an injury shooting in a domestic disturbance on New Year’s Eve on Ramsgate Road near Wheeler and Aumond Road.

Then on Jan. 8, Arbrie Anthony, 8, was shot and killed in her front yard during a drive-by shooting. Suspect Antoine Redfield has been arrested in connection with the case.

The following day, at 1:04 a.m., two people shot in their car at Gordon Highway and Wilkinson Road. There were no serious injuries.

The next evening, two men were shot on Fenwick Street, one of those was serious.

Then there was a four-day lull until a double homicide on Hammond Avenue near Peach Orchard Road. Two women were shot and killed, and a third was taken to the hospital.

Almost 10 days later, there was an aggravated assault and armed robbery on Gordon Highway near North Leg Road. On Jan. 23, suspect Brian Moss was considered wanted, armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on any of these crimes, call 706-821-1000.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.