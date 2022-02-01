Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Warming trend into the first part of February. Rain and storms possible Thursday into Friday.
Cold start Tuesday, but warmer week ahead
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will be building into the region today. Clear skies will set up another cold night across the CSRA with lows dropping to the low 30s this morning.

Sunny skies are expected today with high pressure over the region. After a cold start in the 30s, we will warm up to the low 60s by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

A few clouds will start to move in tonight into early Wednesday as our pattern begins to change. Morning lows Wednesday will be in the mid-30s. More clouds than sun are expected during the day Wednesday, but we should remain dry. Highs will be in the mid 60s and winds will remain out of the east between 5-10 mph.

The first half of Thursday is looking dry, but a few showers, maybe storms, could develop into the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Highs on Thursday look to reach the mid-70s!

Scattered showers and storms are expected for the first half of Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs should remain well above average and reach close to 70 Friday.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the weekend as a favorable pattern for winter conditions looks possible again. Cold air and wedge conditions look to be possible just to our north, but the real question will be if any of the cold air makes it to the CSRA by the time the moisture moves in. As of now, we’re not looking at any impacts, a few flurries or sleet pellets at the most. Keep it here for the latest updates.

