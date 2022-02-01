Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 30s early this morning. Winds will be light out of the east between 3-5 mph.

More clouds will start to move in early today as our pattern begins to change. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. More clouds than sun are expected during the day, but we should remain dry. Highs will be in the mid 60s and winds will remain out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Most of Thursday is looking dry, but a few showers could develop into the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Winds will be getting breezier out of the south-southeast between 10-15 mph. Highs on Thursday look to reach the mid-70s with cloudy skies most of the day!

Scattered showers and isolated storms are expected for the first half of Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Some showers could linger into the afternoon. Highs should remain well above average and reach close to 70 Friday. Winds will turn out of the southwest ahead of the front and then turn more westerly by late Friday between 10-15 mph.

The weekend looks much cooler behind the cold front with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and low 50s Sunday. There will be the opportunity for more rain this weekend between Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winter weather looks less likely this weekend with latest updates today. Keep it here for updates.

