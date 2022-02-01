CSRA donors come together in blood crisis, and you can help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Military College’s Augusta campus held a blood drive with Shepeard Community Blood Center last week, an effort organizers say saved 36 local lives.

Meanwhile, Saluda High School plans to hold a blood drive in memory of Jasmine Rosas and Jason Santos, who died in a car accident just before Christmas.

The initiatives come amid a national blood shortage driven largely by the pandemic, which has stifled many of the blood drives that traditionally have kept the supply flowing to blood banks.

Shepeard supplies local hospitals with the blood they need for life-saving treatments.

Jasmine Rosas and Jason Santos (WRDW)

Rosas and Santos were loyal blood donors, both donating enough times in two years to earn a red cord to wear at their upcoming 2022 graduation. Rosas donated blood four times in two years, and Santos donated three times.

Shepeard will honor them by giving their honor cords to Jasmine and Jason’s parents in their memory.

The blood drive in the honor will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the school, 160 Ivory Key Road. Donors will get a Shepeard T-shirt and breakfast biscuit.

Meanwhile, Georgia Military College is already planning its next blood drive after teaming up on one with Shepeard last week.

Shepeard Bloodmobile makes a stop at Georgia Military College, Augusta. (WRDW)

“We recognize how critical the need is to support our community partners and resources and how great the need is for blood at this time. It is our practice to partner with Shepeard’s Bloodmobile, every quarter each school year,” the college said in a statement.

The next drive will be April 20, and the public is invited to participate.

To learn more about Shepeard Community Blood Center, its bloodmobile or the blood types most needed, visit www.shepeardblood.org or call 706-737-4551.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.