Celebrating Black History Month in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the first day of black history month. The municipal building is paying tribute with a showcase downtown Augusta.

It features local trailblazers and historic locations that helped shape history here at home. If you want to stop by, you can find it on the first floor through February.

We’re seeing other local groups step up to celebrate black history and culture. Later this month, there’s a youth speech and poem competition.

The “Know Your History, Know Your Rights” speech & poem competition will be on Feb. 19. from 2 to 5 p.m. at the AR Johnson Auditorium.

We talked to organizers about how important it is to give kids a voice.

What Does Black History Mean to You?

“Means to me just greatness,” said Morris Porter, VP of National Action Network of CSRA.

Katrell Nash, owner, and attorney Nash Law Office LLC said: “It means it’s a recognition of awesomeness in our culture.”

Black History Month is a time to uplift and educate about African American culture and history. The National Action Network of the CSRA is hoping to do that with a new type of event this month.

“We’re hoping this event actually inspires the youth to know their potential to see their potential by learning their history, learning their rights, and getting connected to law enforcement,” said Porter.

Nash said: “The way that we help one another is we empower each other with knowledge.”

In a couple of weeks, this library in the heart of Laney Walker will be full of kids learning how to use their voice

“This workshop will serve as a place for them to get resources here at Wallace Branch, area to rehearse, coaches here to coach and mentor those that have never spoken in front of people and give them the opportunity to sharpen their skills,” said Porter.

The workshop will be at Wallace Branch Library Feb. 7-11 from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m.

Community leaders hope black history events can help curb gun violence in the black community and spread positivity.

“I want to give the youth a blink of shining light so they can look forward to a more positive future,” said Porter.

Nash said: “It’s instilling in our kids very young and in different stages in their lives confidence, self-esteem also knowledge.”

Not only educating the community but inspiring people to live up to their potential.

Porter said: “Because at the end of the day this is our community and they are serving the community”

“The question has to be asked ‘If not you, then who? If not now, then when,’” asked Nash.

To learn more about getting involved, contact Morris Porter at morris.t.porter@gmail.com.

