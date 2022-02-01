Outbreak of brush fires keeps crews busy across Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews in Aiken County responded to a pair of brush fires Tuesday afternoon.

The first was reported around 1 p.m. near Cumbee Trail and Keys Pond Road south of Ridge Spring and Monetta. The fire required law enforcement officers to come to the scene.

About an hour later, Langley fire crews responded to another brush fire in the 200 block of Chestnut Brown Court n Warrenville. The fire was near several homes, raising concern for authorities.

Langley crews requested help from other agencies.

Elsewhere in Aiken County, crews were called around 2:15 p.m. to the area of Chime Bell Church and Dry Branch roads to investigate a report of another brush fire, but couldn’t find the fire once they got there.

