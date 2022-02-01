Bomb threats spread to Spelman College, Fort Valley in Georgia

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - Just one day following similar reports of bomb threats at several historically Black colleges and universities across the country, Georgia’s Spelman College also reportedly received threats of a bomb on campus.

“I do have family and friends who go to Spelman so this is definitely very mind-boggling and scary,” said Clark Atlanta student Lexy Lindo.

Atlanta police responded to the school at about 3 a.m. and an investigation was launched. APD has since turned the case back over to campus police.

“It’s scary because there’s already threats on black peoples lives just in general, especially black women so, it’s scary but you can’t just stop you have to deal with it and keep going,” Lindo said.

On Monday, officials reported threats Monday at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University. All are historically Black institutions.

Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell sent the following statement Tuesday to students and staff:

By now, you have received a note from Spelman College Public Safety notifying the campus of a bomb threat. As you may know, Historically Black Colleges and Universities all over the country have received threats this year. Spelman received one two weeks ago and again early this morning.

The Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were immediately responsive and swept the campus with the assistance of bomb detection dogs. No devices were detected.

These threats are despicable. They are designed to make us feel fearful and vulnerable.

I write now to let you know what additional steps the College is taking to ensure the safety of the Spelman community and our neighbors in the Atlanta University Center Consortium. After Sen. John Ossoff reached out to the College yesterday to offer the support of his office, I notified him of the current threat.

Today, we have learned that Sen. Warnock assured the AUCC that he would engage the director of the FBI to conduct an investigation as well.

As president, I have reached out personally to our Mayor this morning to request additional law enforcement support and he has arranged for the Atlanta Police Department to conduct additional patrols around the AUCC. We will continue to stay in close communication with local and federal law enforcement to ensure the safety of our campus.

Please be especially alert to your surroundings. If you see anything suspicious, call the Public Safety department at 404-525-6401 or contact the emergency dispatcher by picking up any of the eight emergency phones located strategically on campus.

Fort Valley State University also received notice of a bomb threat. The campus was promptly put under lockdown with students asked to shelter in place until further notice.

Safety and law-enforcement are on scene investigating.

“Personally I’m going to take it serious because it’s a serious event that’s important, and I don’t wanna put myself in harms way unnecessarily,” said HBCU student Zion Martin.

Martin added, “Whatever your viewpoints are on African-Americans or the school in general, these are people’s kids here, they’re trying to get an education to better themselves. let them do that.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.