Boil orders issued for 2 water systems in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Boil orders are in effect Tuesday for customers of two water systems in Aiken County.

Talatha

The Talatha Rural Community Water District advises residents of Williston Road from Chime Bell to Kelly Hill to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking it, cooking with it or making ice with it.

Analysis indicates contamination, the district said, until otherwise notified.

The district is working to correct the problem.

Anyone with questions can call 803-652-1381.

Valley Public Service Authority

Customers of the Valley Public Service Authority water system on certain streets were set to see an interruption in water service Tuesday for maintenance.

Once water service is restored, customers who experienced an interruption in their water service or low water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to consuming it until further notice.

The maintenance was expected to affect residents of Wall Street, Bay Street, Loop Drive, Jabba Road, Turner. Street, Huckabee Street and Cherry Street.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination exists.

