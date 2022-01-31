Advertisement

‘When you take a life, you can’t take it back’ | The Augusta community hopes for change

By Clare Allen
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even with the recent violence, Sheriff Roundtree says Augusta is not an unsafe place to live.

We know the crime has many of you concerned about you and your family’s safety. We talked to neighbors who say they hope this serves as a wake-up call.

“Drop the guns,” said Traci George, community advocate.

One month, eight shootings. People in the community say something has to change.

Wendell Morgan community advocate said: “A lot of the killings have been senseless.”

Jadin West, a concerned citizen said: “It’s heartbreaking, really heartbreaking.”

MORE | 19-year-old shot dead in the middle of Augusta roadway

People say the bigger issue is how guns are being used in our city.

It’s not the guns that are killing the folks it’s the people that have the guns and illegal guns,” said Morgan.

Camethia West, concerned mother said: “It’s the fact the guns are in the community and are getting into the wrong hands.”

Some say accountability and coming together on common ground is what we need.

Jeremiah Simpson, a concerned citizen said: “Far as us being a community and sticking together like we all we got, you know what I’m saying. The only way Augusta gone be great is that we make it great.”

MORE | Four shot, one dead at bar on Deans Bridge Road

“Most of them don’t realize when you take a life that’s not something you have partly given so you can’t give it back,” said West.

Community advocates want a ceasefire and to challenge others to take a stand.

“Let’s just drop the guns for the next 28 days let’s celebrate Black History Month that way,” said George.

“If we can come together on some stuff and they see us instead of seeing the police all the time let’s do it ourselves. We don’t have to wait on them to fix it, we can fix it ourselves,” said Simpson.

Jo Kimbl, a concerned citizen said: “We talk about how life is so important, but if life is so important why are you killing?”

If anyone knows anything about these recent crimes, don’t be afraid to speak out, contact (706) 821-1000.

