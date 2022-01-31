Advertisement

“Vax up Augusta” ends today

Vax Up Augusta
Vax Up Augusta(WRDW)
By Nathalia Jacques
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta says its “Vax Up” program ends today.

The $100 gift card is still being distributed for those who get vaccinated, and the vaccines are administered by appointment only.

Here are the places where you can make an appointment today:

- Medical Associates Plus - 2467 Golden Camp Rd, Augusta-GA (8am to 4pm)

- Christ Community Health - 127 Telfair St, Augusta-GA (8:30am to 4pm)

Children are not allowed in this program because it’s just for Moderna vaccines, which are not approved for children yet.

