Six Richmond County Schools advance to Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl

Richmond County School System
Richmond County School System(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Six Richmond County Schools have advanced to the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl Regional Competition.

A. Dorothy Hains Elementary, Tobacco Road Elementary, W.S. Hornsby Middle, Davidson Fine Arts Magnet (Middle School Grades), and the high school grade levels of A.R. Johnson Magnet and Davidson Fine Arts Magnet Schools.

The virtual regional competition is being hosted by Walton County School District, on Feb. 12.

On Jan. 29, Twenty-six teams competed virtually in the RCSS Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl.

According to the release, to compete in the competition, students begin reading 10 to 20 books in the first semester of the school year on the Georgia Book Award Nominees and the Georgia Peach Teen Book Award Nominees.

Coaches on the school’s teams select five team members and alternates to prepare for the district wide competition.

During the district competition, students are quizzed on the books on the reading lists and the two teams with the highest score advance to the regional competition.

