RCSO searching for missing 32-year-old man

Alejandro Medrano was last seen on Taylor Drive around noon Sunday. The sheriff’s office says he was last seen driving a grey 2013 Ford Escape with Montana plates.(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 32-year-old man.

Alejandro Medrano was last seen on Taylor Drive around noon Sunday. The sheriff’s office says he was last seen driving a grey 2013 Ford Escape with Montana plates.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Investigator Joshua Anderson at (706)821-1440, or any on-duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

