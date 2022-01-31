Advertisement

Lowndes Co. Sheriff offers reward of half a million dollars in Kendrick Johnson case

The Kendrick Johnson case is still a source of debate (Source: Family)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A huge reward is being offered in the case of Kendrick Johnson, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk said that after the 16-page synopsis of the case claiming no foul play was found, he has been called a “liar” and the parents also continue to state that Johnson was murdered.

Sheriff Paulk said because of those statements, he is offering a reward of one-half million dollars of his own money to anyone who comes forward with information that results in the arrest and conviction of a person for the alleged murder of Johnson at Lowndes High School.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who provides information will be required to do so in a contact interrogation at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

He also urged anyone, including the family, to add to this reward if they choose to.

