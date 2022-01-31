Advertisement

Local cat rescue, adoption group gets $1000 donation

By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, a local non-profit that rescues and adopts cats and kittens received a $1,000 donation.

Warner Brothers Studio made the donation when a local viewer won the “Soft Kitty Sweepstakes” by guessing clues during recent episodes of “The Big Bang Theory.”

News 12 caught up with volunteers of Kitty Konnection at the Petco in Evans.

Kitty Konnection has rescued and adopted around 4,800 cats and hopes to reach 5,000 by this year. Volunteers say you can help by fostering a kitty until they can be adopted by their forever family.

“We understand not everyone can open their home to a kitty right now, so donations are always needed. They help with medications, they help with spay/neuter surgeries because we cover that with every kitty that’s adopted through Kitty Konnection,” said Jennifer Luton, Kitty Konnection.

Kitty Konnection is made up entirely of volunteers, they’re at Petco on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m and some Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.

Check them out if you’re able to give a kitty a forever home. If you would like to donate, visit http://kittykonnection.org/

