Advertisement

Here’s why you may want to consider carryout the next time you order Domino’s

Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to...
Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to choose carryout.(Domino's Pizza)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to choose carryout.

The pizza chain said it will “tip” customers $3 if they choose carryout on online orders.

The so-called tip will appear as a credit that can be used on a future online carryout order with Domino’s.

The new policy started Monday and will continue through May 22.

Domino’s said it’s facing a shortage of workers ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, which is one of the company’s biggest pizza sales days.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans...
Four shot, one dead at bar on Deans Bridge Road
d
Accident on I-520 near Gordon Highway exit
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Augusta National to host job fairs for 2022 Masters Tournament
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Person identified, found dead outside Waynesboro restaurant
Shooting
19-year-old shot dead in the middle of Augusta roadway

Latest News

Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden administration guidebook aims to help communities tap infrastructure funds
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?
Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Attorneys for 3 cops in Floyd killing questioning training