Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan(WRDW)
By Sean Evans
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A federal judge has rejected plea deals for the father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

A judge rejected the deals Monday afternoon for Gregory and Travis McMichael ahead of the upcoming federal hate crimes trial. Both men have until Friday to decide if they want to keep their guilty plea and move on to sentencing or withdraw the plea and hold a trial.

The McMichaels and a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, face federal hate crime charges. The trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 7.

Both Gregory and Travis were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the state-level case for killing Arbery. Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Arbery’s mother said she found out about the plea deal for the McMichaels on Monday morning and called it ridiculous and disrespectful.

According to her attorney, Lee Merritt, the deal would have allowed the McMichaels to move to federal custody and serve the first 30 years of their sentences instead of serving their life sentences in state prison. Merritt says this would be a less harsh punishment because federal facilities are less crowded and better funded than state prisons. Merritt argued the plea deal was nothing more than a favor to the McMichaels from the Department of Justice.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia declined to comment on Merritt’s remarks.

