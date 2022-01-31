“Enough is beyond Enough”: Local gun violence advocate calls for end to gun violence after Augusta bar shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The community is calling for an end to gun violence after the most recent shooting in Augusta.

The Richmond county sheriffs office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday Night near Club 706 in Augusta.

When police arrived on scene they found two victims injured, another was already at the hospital being treated.

A final victim, 20 year old Kevin Coatney, was found dead on Fayetteville Drive.

In a statement given to News 12, the club owners said, they say are sending condolences to the family.

“First and foremost on behalf of Club 706, We would collectively like to send love & condolences to the family & friends of the victims of the tragic incident,” read the statement.

Adding it happened after they close for the night, but they said they are putting in additional safety measures to keep everyone safe.

“Moving forward, we will have even better protocols in place to help prevent this sort of things from happening,” read the statement.

They are asking for and end gun violence.

“Augusta let’s stop the violence and let’s work together to make our city even better,” read the statement.

They aren’t the only ones calling for an end to this violence, but Garian Henry, a local advocate is as well.

“My motto was enough is enough, now it’s enough is beyond enough,” said Henry. “We’re demanding action at this point because it is getting so ridiculous. We’re losing valuable people, this young man that was..... gunned down, he was a valuable figure, he was on his way he was doing things you know. and we dont want to continue to keep losing people.”

Henry’s daughter, Zalundria said Coatney was known for his clothing line where he designed pants, shirts and hoodies.

“He had really a lot going for himself and for him to just go, go out like that, while he was really on his way that’s really like sad,” said Henry.

She doesn’t want this violence to become a pattern in the community.

“It’s sad and it’s draining and it’s like I don’t want this to become the new normal, like it’s something that just happens and we gotta get used to it,” said Henry.

Two of the other victims in that case have been released from the hospital.

And as of 5:00 pm Sunday, another was still in the hospital being treated for her injuries.

This investigation is still on going.

Henry is planning a rally in the next couple of weeks to encourage people to stop gun violence. News 12 will keep you updated on those details.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.