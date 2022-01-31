Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll notice more clouds building in with lows this morning falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. This afternoon looks partly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 60s and light winds. The sunny and warm trend continues through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.

The first half of Thursday is looking dry, but a few showers could develop into the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Highs on Thursday look to reach the low to mid-70s! The cold front is expected to move through the region Thursday night into early Friday morning. This front will kill our warm streak and send us back into the low to mid-50s this weekend.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the weekend as a favorable pattern for winter conditions looks possible again. Cold air and wedge conditions look to be possible just to our north, but the real question will be if any of the cold air makes it to the CSRA by the time the moisture moves in. As of now, we’re not looking at any impacts, a few flurries or sleet pellets at the most. Keep it here for the latest updates.

