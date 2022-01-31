Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Warmer temperatures are on the way but will they last?
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started this morning off frigid with temperatures ranging from the mid-teens to low 20s around the CSRA. We officially made it to 19° in at Bush Field, the last time we saw temperatures at or below 19° was January 7th, 2018! Here’s a look at some of the coldest temperatures we saw from around the region this morning.

Lowest Temps Sunday Morning
Lowest Temps Sunday Morning(WRDW)

This afternoon we were able to climb into the upper 50s and near 60 in Augusta with bright blue skies! Tonight we’ll notice more clouds building in with lows by morning falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Monday afternoon looks partly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 60s and light winds. The sunny and warm trend continues through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.

The first half of Thursday is looking dry but a few showers could develop into the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Highs on Thursday look to reach the low to mid-70s! The cold front is expected to move through the region Thursday night into early Friday morning. This front will kill our warm streak and send us back into the low to mid-50s by next weekend.

We’ll be keeping an eye on next weekend as a favorable pattern for winter conditions looks possible again. Cold air and wedge conditions look to be possible just to our north but the real question will be if any of the cold air makes it to the CSRA by the time the moisture moves in. As of now, we’re not looking at any impacts, a few flurries or sleet pellets at the most. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Keeping an eye on trend for next weekend
Keeping an eye on trend for next weekend(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Augusta men arrested for the murder of security guard in Texas.
Three Augusta men arrested for the murder of security guard in Texas
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans...
Four shot, one dead at bar on Deans Bridge Road
Shooting
19-year-old shot dead in the middle of Augusta roadway
d
Accident on I-520 near Gordon Highway exit
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Augusta National to host job fairs for 2022 Masters Tournament

Latest News

Thawing Out After the Coldest Morning in Four Years in Augusta
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Temp vs Wind Chill
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Meteorologist Chris Still has your windy and very cold weekend forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Saturday Planner
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino