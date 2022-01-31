Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started this morning off frigid with temperatures ranging from the mid-teens to low 20s around the CSRA. We officially made it to 19° in at Bush Field, the last time we saw temperatures at or below 19° was January 7th, 2018! Here’s a look at some of the coldest temperatures we saw from around the region this morning.

Lowest Temps Sunday Morning (WRDW)

This afternoon we were able to climb into the upper 50s and near 60 in Augusta with bright blue skies! Tonight we’ll notice more clouds building in with lows by morning falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Monday afternoon looks partly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 60s and light winds. The sunny and warm trend continues through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.

The first half of Thursday is looking dry but a few showers could develop into the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Highs on Thursday look to reach the low to mid-70s! The cold front is expected to move through the region Thursday night into early Friday morning. This front will kill our warm streak and send us back into the low to mid-50s by next weekend.

We’ll be keeping an eye on next weekend as a favorable pattern for winter conditions looks possible again. Cold air and wedge conditions look to be possible just to our north but the real question will be if any of the cold air makes it to the CSRA by the time the moisture moves in. As of now, we’re not looking at any impacts, a few flurries or sleet pellets at the most. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Keeping an eye on trend for next weekend (WRDW)

