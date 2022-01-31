Advertisement

Crews demolish old westbound Augusta Canal Bridge

By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a project we’ve been following for more than 2 years now, widening at the I-20 state line bridges, over the Savannah River.

On Monday, we’re looking at the old westbound bridge, over the Augusta Canal.

“It’s the next step to getting the westbound where it needs to be,” said Daniel Monroe, project manager.

Monroe’s crews are starting to tear it up, and he says, about a month from now the old westbound canal bridge will be gone.

“The canal is the drinking water of Augusta, so we have to add extra protection to catch any debris and concrete slurry, so we ensure nothing makes it into the canal itself while we’re doing the demo,” he said.

That’s why we see crews sweeping it first, and that’s why they set up nets under the bridge. They don’t want any of it to get in the water.

Monroe says they’ve spent almost a month getting ready.

“We’ve spent the last three and a half weeks going through and putting the extra protection underneath, wrapping the outside edges from one side to the other to ensure we catch everything that falls off the bridge,” he said.

They’re tearing this bridge up piece by piece, just like the Savannah River Bridge.

“But the end result is definitely worth it to keep the canal clear and free of anything,” said Monroe.

As they start to tear up this bridge, Monroe is glad they’re doing it this way.

The Augusta Canal Trail and the water underneath the bridge will be closed, near the bridge, during the day while crews are working.

