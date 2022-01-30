“Providing hope one shower at a time”: Project Refresh hosts open house for Augusta’s first mobile shower unit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Providing hope one shower at a time” is the slogan for this project that’s been nearly two years in the making.

Project Refresh, a mobile shower unit aimed at serving Augusta’s homeless population, hosted an open house on Saturday.

The project started in July of 2020, when a group of health care professionals began searching for ways to make a difference.

“We started looking around, trying to identify needs of our homeless population and we discovered that there were no shower units available,” said Brittany Hutto, the treasurer of the organization.

The idea came about after a conversation with a patient.

“I had met a gentleman who spent time living on the streets and his story just kind of really explained to me that a lot of time people who are on the streets don’t have the ability to access water for basic hygiene needs,” said Jill Kozlowski, the co-president of Project Refresh.

So the idea for a mobile shower unit was born.

The unit contains a sink, toilet, and shower, and two separate stalls, including one that is handicap accessible.

Toiletries and towels will be provided for those who use it.

Community members are excited about seeing the units for the first time and the impact it will have on the city.

“I think it’s amazing to see their vision come to life and how they can help the community especially with the homeless population,” said India Parris, a resident who attended the open house.

Others, like Ron Dixon, Kozlowski’s dad have high hopes for the future of Project Refresh.

“This could be the beginning of something here, where today you see one unit and in a year or two there may be two or three because there’s certainly enough homeless people to support more than one of these units,” said Dixon.

And the founders say it wouldn’t have been possible without the community’s support.

“I’m quite frankly overwhelmed in the most beautiful way,” said Hutto. “We’re so thankful just for the community to come in and just get behind us like they have.”

“This was an idea that we had, but it was only possible through the community, through the people who just got behind us, the donations, individual, corporate donations people who have just prayed for us,” said Kozlowski.

They will start providing showers February 12th in different locations around town.

We’re told the plan is to provide showers one to two times a month.

The units will be able to accommodate around 25 people a day.

