Person identified, found dead outside Waynesboro restaurant
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police department have identified the 38 year old black male as Shannon Johnson.
At about 11:21 a.m. Thursday, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to Pizza Hut on North Liberty Street in reference to a suspicious situation. Upon arrival, an officer observed a 38 year old Black male in a vehicle who was deceased.
The cause of death is unknown at this time, foul play is not suspected in this case.
