Person identified, found dead outside Waynesboro restaurant

The Waynesboro Police department have identified the 38 year old black male as Shannon Johnson.
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department(WRDW)
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
At about 11:21 a.m. Thursday, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to Pizza Hut on North Liberty Street in reference to a suspicious situation. Upon arrival, an officer observed a 38 year old Black male in a vehicle who was deceased.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, foul play is not suspected in this case.

