Person identified, found dead outside Waynesboro restaurant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police department have identified the 38 year old black male as Shannon Johnson.

At about 11:21 a.m. Thursday, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to Pizza Hut on North Liberty Street in reference to a suspicious situation. Upon arrival, an officer observed a 38 year old Black male in a vehicle who was deceased.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, foul play is not suspected in this case.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.