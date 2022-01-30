Advertisement

Four shot, one dead at bar on Deans Bridge Road

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706 in reference to shots fired with four people being shot.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans...
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans Bridge Road, in reference to shots fired with four people being shot.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans Bridge Road, in reference to shots fired with four people being shot.

The deputy’s located four victims, two on scene, one at the hospital and one deceased located at 1814 Fayetteville Drive. All the victims were shot at least one time. Charity Anderson, 20 years old, Katreona Luckie, 23 years old, and Tremaine Johnson, 24 years old, are still being treated at local hospitals. Kevin Coatney, 20 years old, was pronounced deceased at 2:45 a.m. by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

This investigation is currently on going with no additional information at this time.

