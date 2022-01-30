Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Advertisement

A Gradual Warm Up Is Coming After the Coldest Morning since 2018
By Chris Still
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After getting off the coldest start Sunday morning since January 7, 2018 , we will gradually thaw out over the next several days with above average temperatures temperatures building in by midweek. The next several days will be dry with no rain in the forecast until at least next Thursday.

That warm up will start today with sunny skies and highs reaching into the middle 50s. Winds will pick up late morning into the afternoon with winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.

The warming trend continues into next week with high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 60s Monday and Tuesday and upper 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. A cool front moves in toward the end of the week bringing with it a chance of showers late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will remain above average Thursday and Friday, before drier and seasonably cool weather returns next weekend, as highs drop back into the 50s Saturday with overnight lows in the 30s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

