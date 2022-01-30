Accident on I-520 near Gordon Highway exit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are on the scene of an accident on I-520 just past the Gordon Highway exit.

A News 12 employee drove past the scene just before midnight and reported a heavy police and fire presence, with one lane blocked on the highway.

Richmond County dispatch confirms the call for the accident came in around 10:30 p.m., but referred all other information to the sheriff’s office.

We’ve reached out to RCSO for more details, including if there are injuries, and are waiting to hear back.

