Three Augusta men arrested for the murder of security guard in Texas.

MESQUITE, Texas. (WRDW/WAGT) - Xzaviour Williams, 20, Darius Williams, 26, and Cameron Walton, 26, have been arrested and charged with the murder of Patrick Prejean, 43, from Dallas, Texas.

All three were arrested Friday morning. Xzaviour and Cameron were taken into custody at Richmond County Sheriff’s Office while Darius was arrested in Dallas.

According to the release, on Jan. 22, the Mesquite Police Department responded to an assault call at the Fitness Connection, located in the 2000 Block of North Town East Blvd.

Upon arrival, deputies observed an unresponsive male lying on the floor inside the business.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

We have reached out to RCSO for the mugshots of the two suspects in their custody. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.