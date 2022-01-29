Advertisement

Three Augusta men arrested for the murder of security guard in Texas

Three Augusta men arrested for the murder of security guard in Texas.
Three Augusta men arrested for the murder of security guard in Texas.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESQUITE, Texas. (WRDW/WAGT) - Xzaviour Williams, 20, Darius Williams, 26, and Cameron Walton, 26, have been arrested and charged with the murder of Patrick Prejean, 43, from Dallas, Texas.

All three were arrested Friday morning. Xzaviour and Cameron were taken into custody at Richmond County Sheriff’s Office while Darius was arrested in Dallas.

According to the release, on Jan. 22, the Mesquite Police Department responded to an assault call at the Fitness Connection, located in the 2000 Block of North Town East Blvd.

Upon arrival, deputies observed an unresponsive male lying on the floor inside the business.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

We have reached out to RCSO for the mugshots of the two suspects in their custody. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Deanthony Hayes, unidentified suspect, Travonne Sloans
Suspects identified in convenience store armed robbery
Shooting
19-year-old shot dead in the middle of Augusta roadway
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Dead person found outside Waynesboro restaurant
Shooting victim ends up at hospital after North Augusta gunfire
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Waynesboro cops nearly let girl get kidnapped, mom says

Latest News

Columbia County Justice Center
Major federal budget cut, victim shelters having to readjust
budget cut
Victim services face 36 percent budget cut
"The Hub" in Augusta, GA
Affordable mental health resources coming to Harrisburg, Laney Walker area
Focus on 'Thrive' mental health
Focus on 'Thrive' mental health