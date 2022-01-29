Major federal budget cut, victim shelters having to readjust

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to resources for domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse there’s a growing need for all of them.

We’re learning the federal money that funds them is getting cut. We talked to local groups about what the budget cut could mean for victims right here at home.

For organizations like Safe Homes of Augusta and Child Enrichment, federal funding is crucial.

“This cut is going to be devastating and not just here locally but statewide,” said Natalie Paine, chief assistant district attorney for Columbia County Judicial Circuit.

Paine and her staff say 36 percent of funding for organizations that support domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse victims is gone.

“Thirty-six percent budget cut to CJCC is pretty unprecedented,” she said.

The CJCC dishes out grant dollars from the federal government to local organizations.

“These are very critical services that are provided to our citizens, and it would be devastating for them to consider closing their doors or having to lose staff,” said Paine.

Safe Homes of Augusta says their shelters have never been fuller, serving more than 1,100 people.

“Aimee Hall, executive director for Safe Homes of Augusta said: “If we’re looking at other shelters closing and I’m already at capacity and others are at capacity, then where are these victims going to go.”

They predict 400 jobs lost across the state will mostly be in rural parts.

“How are we going to continue to be mandated to stay open 24/7 with all the funding cuts, with all the operational cuts, and with all the staff cuts,” she said.

Child Enrichment is a program that helps kids going through the court system.

Kari Viola-Brooke, executive director at Child Enrichment said: “Our number of kids serving is getting more and more every day.”

Their cuts will include critical staff members.

“It’s heart-wrenching. You think of the hard work that our staff does, and we provide all these services free of charge to people in the community,” she said.

Although the impact won’t be felt immediately, this funding could have a devastating result soon.

Paine said: “That could compromise our ability to take predators off the street or get justice for these victims.”

Paine says she expects Governor Kemp to allocate rescue funds to help these organizations, but says that’s only a band-aid on a flesh wound.

