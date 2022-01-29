Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our neighbors not too far to the east in places like Columbia, Florence, and Myrtle beach woke up to a little bit of snow Saturday morning, but we were not so fortunate (or unfortunate) here in the Augusta and Aiken area.

The weekend will be cold, to say the least, with temperatures a solid 15 to 20 degrees below average for your Saturday and winds gusting 25 to 30 mph at times. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for our central and northern counties through 7 PM Saturday night, and windy conditions will return Sunday with sustained winds between 10 to15 mph and gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

Your Weekend Forecast with Meteorologist Chris Still for Saturday, 1/29/2022

Saturday - Sunny skies but windy and cold with highs in the lower to middle 40s and feels like temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Northwesterly winds 12 to 16 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Saturday night - Clear skies and becoming less windy with bitter cold temperatures. Lows near 20 degrees with feels like temperatures in the middle teens. Winds becoming light from the west at around 5 mph overnight.

Sunday - Sunny skies and slightly milder, but remaining very breezy. Highs in the lower to middle 50s. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

Week Ahead - Once we get through a couple of bone chilling days this weekend, temperatures will moderate a little each day with highs returning to near the average of 60 degrees Monday and Tuesday and above average into the upper 60s to near 70 by Wednesday. Overnight lows will remain a few degrees below average with lows dipping into the upper 20s Sunday night, gradually rising into the middle 30s by Tuesday night. Dry weather can be expected through at least Wednesday, before the next front rolls in late week giving our area a chance of showers Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.