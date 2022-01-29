Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our neighbors not too far to the east in places like Columbia, Florence, and Myrtle beach woke up to a little bit of snow this morning while we only saw a few flurries in our eastern counties. Check out our Facebook post below!

Tonight, with plenty of dry air still in place, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for our western counties starting until 7 PM. Any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. A Lake Wind Advisory is also in effect through 7 pm.

The winds will die down after 7 pm and into Sunday morning but the lack of wind, clear skies, and low dew points will cause our temperatures to fall into the upper teens and low 20s. If our forecast low of 19° verifies tomorrow morning will be the first time we’ve seen temps in the teens since January 7th, 2018. Any breeze that’s leftover will make it feel a few degrees colder.

The afternoon tomorrow is expected to be sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the mid-50s. The breeze will return after midday, sustained between 10-15 MPH out of the SW. The change in wind direction will help pull in warmer air for most of next week.

We’ll be on a warming trend through most of next week with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front will move into the region sometime on Thursday bringing the chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Unfortunately, the warm spring-like temps will be short-lived as cooler air moves in, highs by Saturday will likely only reach the upper 50s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

