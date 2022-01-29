Advertisement

Augusta National to host job fairs for 2022 Masters Tournament

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(WITN)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta National Golf Club is looking for qualified candidates to work this year’s Masters Tournament in April.

In a release, the Augusta National said they are looking for kitchen stewards in charge of dishwashing and restocking, line cooks, restroom attendants, and overnight sandwich preppers.

There will be two job fairs held at 2505 Washington Road, Suite K:

  • Thursday February 3, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday February 5, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interviews will be conducted on site. Candidates must be able to work from April 2nd through April 10th and must be at least 16 years old by their start date.

