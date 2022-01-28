Suspect named, 2 sought for questioning in Waffle House heist

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a string of armed robberies continues in Augusta, authorities have identified suspects in at least a couple of them — one last week at a Waffle House and one this week at a convenience store.

The Waffle House robbery occurred just after 3 a.m. Jan. 19 at 3408 Mike Padgett Highway — a location that happens to be within sight of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office south precinct station.

Deputies on Friday identified Jhasean Carmichael, 20, as a suspect in the robbery. He’s described as 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of the man, who’s known to frequent the area of Gladys Road in Beech Island and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities also released photos of two men wanted for questioning in the case. Although their names were not release, deputies said the men are also known to frequent Gladys Road in Beech Island and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A shift supervisor at the restaurant told deputies the restaurant was robbed by two men ages 20-25 with thin builds, one wearing a blue or purple hoodie and one wearing a black hoodie.

After they entered, sat down and ordered drinks, they got up from their table.

The man in the blue hoodie pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded she open the register.

After they took the money, they left on foot toward Apple Valley Drive to the south.

A customer said the robber in the blue hoodie pointed the handgun at him and told him to stay seated during the robbery. The customer said the robber in the black hoodie also had a handgun.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the robbers.

Convenience store robbery

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office also has identified two of three suspects for an armed robbery that occurred at 2078 Old Savannah Road on Wednesday night.

According to deputies, Deanthony Hayes and Travonne Sloans are wanted for armed robbery.

Hayes, 22, is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

Sloans, 21, is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

Both should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies still need help in identifying the third suspect. He should also be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspects robbed JR Mart on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. A clerk was checking out a customer when three males entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint.

The clerk stated that one of the robbers jumped behind the counter and pointed a gun at her. The clerk stated that the robber said he wouldn’t shoot her if she gives up the money.

She said the robbers took the two drawers out of the cash registers and ran out of the store in the direction of the Dogwood apartments.

A customer said one of the robbers took a $20 bill from her.

Two of the robbers had handguns and one was holding a black trash bag. One robber was wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black-and-white Air Max 97, and a black mask. Another robber had on a camouflage jacket, a black coat, blue pants, white Crocs sandals, and a yellow mask. The third robber was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and black shoes, he also had a black mask.

It was the third high-profile armed robbery of the week in Augusta.

The other two happened minutes apart Monday night.

The first happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 7:27 p.m. The second was at the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker Boulevard at 7:31 p.m.

Deputies say both robbers appear to be young Black males dressed in all black.

An incident report from authorities outlined how the robbery unfolded at the Dollar General.

The manager said one of the robbers wore a black zip-up jacket, white shirt, gloves, black pants, black shoes, and black face mask. The other was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, a blue ball cap, and a black face mask.

After paying for the items of a customer who then left, the male with the white shoes removed an unknown make/model handgun from the left front pocket of his pants, deputies said. The male then pointed the gun at the clerk as he walked behind the counter where the clerk and register were. The armed male shot one round toward the ground near the clerk.

The other male then ran behind the counter, grabbed the cash drawer from the register, and ran out of the store, deputies said. The armed male then ran out of the store, following his counterpart.

Both males were seen running in the direction of MLK Boulevard and Johnson Avenue.

Bullets were found lodged in two packs of cigarettes behind the counter.

At the Dollar Tree, similar descriptions were given for the robbers. At the checkout line, when the clerk opened the cash drawer, one of the robbers told her to “give me all the money.”

Although a gun was seen pointed at the ceiling, the incident report doesn’t tell of any shots being fired.

If you have any information to help deputies solve these cases, you’re asked to call Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070, 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

