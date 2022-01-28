Shooting victim found in the middle of Augusta roadway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was found shot dead Friday morning in Augusta, and deputies are investigating.

Just after 10:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 4200 block of Stone Road to investigate a report of a dead person in the roadway.

Once there, deputies found a Black male who appeared to have been shot at least once.

Investigators were still on the scene at midday, as was the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is in the early stages and no further information was available.

But it comes as the area sees an upsurge in violent crimes, including at least three armed robberies this week — two at dollar stores and one at a convenience store .

Augusta has seen a string of shootings in recent weeks.

On New Year’s Eve, there was a shooting on Ramsgate Road near Wheeler and Aumond Road, and the police believe that was a domestic disturbance. Melissa Domingo was charged with shooting her husband in the head. Deputies say she was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated assault and gun charges.

Fast forward nearly a week later to the evening of Jan. 8. That’s when 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony was shot and killed in her front yard during a drive-by shooting. Suspect Antoine Redfield has been arrested in connection with the case.

The following day, at 1:04 a.m., two people shot in their car at Gordon Highway and Wilkinson Road. There were no serious injuries.

The next evening, two men were shot on Fenwick Street, one of those was serious.

Then there was a four-day lull until a double homicide on Hammond Avenue near Peach Orchard Road. Two women were shot and killed, and a third was taken to the hospital.

Almost 10 days later, there was an aggravated assault and armed robbery on Gordon Highway near North Leg Road. On Jan. 23, suspect Brian Moss was considered wanted, armed and dangerous.

If you have any information to help deputies solve these cases, you’re asked to call 706-821-1080.

