Schools release COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties

The Aiken, Richmond County and Columbia County school systems have released their weekly statistics on COVID-19 cases for last week. Here's a look at the numbers for the school week ending Jan 28, 2022:

Richmond County

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Barton Chapel, 4 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Bayvale, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Blythe, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Copeland, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 3 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees

Deer Chase, 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Diamond Lakes, 4 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Garrett, 4 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Gracewood, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Hains, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jamestown, 2 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lake Forest Hills, 3 positive students, 23 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees

Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employees

McBean, 4 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Meadowbrook, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Warren Road, 8 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 5 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees

Wheeless Road, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Willis Foreman, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair K-8, 7 positive students, 49 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees

C.T. Walker, 8 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Freedom Park, 2 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 10 quarantined employees

Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 23 quarantined students, 5 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Hornsby Middle, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Langford, 6 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Murphey, 4 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Pine Hill, 5 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Spirit Creek, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tutt, 3 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 4 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Butler, 3 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Cross Creek, 5 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Davidson, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 3 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Performance Learning Center, 2 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Westside , 11 positive students, 32 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 4 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 19 positive students, 4 positive employees

Blue Ridge, 4 positive students, 3 positive employees

Brookwood, 3 positive students, 2 positive employees

Cedar Ridge, 20 positive students, 4 positive employees

Euchee Creek, 7 positive students, 1 positive employee

Evans, 12 positive students, 2 positive employees

Greenbrier, 6 positive students, 2 positive employees

Grovetown, 12 positive students, 5 positive employees

Lewiston, 21 positive students, 3 positive employees

Martinez, 12 positive students, 2 positive employees

North Columbia, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Harlem, 20 positive students, 3 positive employees

Parkway, 26 positive students, 6 positive employees

River Ridge, 14 positive students, 2 positive employees

Riverside, 10 positive students, 0 positive employees

South Columbia, 6 positive students, 2 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees

Westmont, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 10 positive students, 2 positive employees

Evans, 14 positive students, 2 positive employees

Greenbrier, 10 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 10 positive students, 2 positive employees

Harlem, 9 positive students, 4 positive employees

Lakeside, 9 positive students, 2 positive employees

Riverside, 5 positive students, 1 positive employee

Stallings Island, 7 positive students, 2 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 19 positive students, 3 positive employees

Greenbrier, 22 positive students, 2 positive employees

Grovetown, 33 positive students, 2 positive employees

Harlem, 11 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 33 positive students, 5 positive employees

Alternative School 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

7 positive employees

