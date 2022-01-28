Advertisement

South Carolina motorcycle deaths reach four-decade high point

Motorcycle generic
Motorcycle generic(KWCH)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. - South Carolina reported more deaths on motorcycles in 2021 than any year in the past four decades.

Officials say 154 motorcyclists died in crashes last year, up 9% from the number of deaths reported in 2020.

The crash data reviewed by The Greenville News showed it was the most deaths since 1980.

South Carolina law only requires motorcycle drivers under 21 wear helmets, but state troopers said it is one of the key ways to stay safe.

Troopers also say motorcyclists need to be vigilant and drive defensively.

MORE | Hit-and-run kills 20-year-old woman in Aiken

